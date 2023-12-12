KGL TECHNOLOGY RECOGNISED AS THE LEADING ICT COMPANY AT THE 20TH GHANA CLUB 100 AWARDS.

In a resounding recognition of its relentless commitment to innovation and excellence, KGL Technology emerged as the 1st Ranked Company in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Sector at the prestigious 20th Edition of the Ghana Club Awards, held on December 8, 2023.

KGL Technology, a subsidiary of the esteemed KGL Group, stood out for its unwavering dedication to harnessing digital solutions for sustainable growth. Positioned as the IT Solutions arm for KGL and its group of companies, KGL Technology has transcended its initial role to become a specialized integrated IT Solutions provider, catering to a diverse client base.

At the heart of KGL Technology’s success lies its ability to provide tailored IT solutions to key

industries, including Lottery, E-Games, Transportation, Agriculture, and Banking and Finance.

The company’s adept teams, driven by core cultural values of respect, integrity, and achievement, have been pivotal in delivering operational competencies that add significant

value to client institutions.

In securing the top ranked in the ICT sector, KGL Technology’s innovative approach has not only helped institutions achieve operational efficiency but has also contributed to empowering businesses to expand their reach and ultimately achieve sustainable growth.

By constantly exploring opportunities to innovate using technology, KGL Technology has

positioned itself as a reliable partner for forward-looking institutions seeking sustainable tech-based solutions.

COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE

KGL Technology’s success at the 20th Ghana Club Awards is a testament to its commitment

to excellence, operational prowess, and a customer-centric approach. As the first-ranked company in the ICT sector, KGL Technology continues to set the benchmark for digital innovation, making significant strides in reshaping the technological landscape in Ghana.

