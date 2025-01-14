KGL Useful to the Sustainability of NLA: DCP

From a thorough independent investigation conducted by the Digitalization and Commerce Policy(DCP), the operations of KGL Technology Limited is very crucial to the sustainable operations of the National Lottery Authority(NLA).

In response to the issues raised by some critics, the following are preliminary facts of the history of Digitalization at the National Lottery Authority(NLA):

1. In 2008, the National Lottery Authority(NLA) started an online lottery operation known as Mobi Game 2 Two via MTN Short Code of 1383 and 5900 on Kasapa and Onetouh Platforms. However, the Mobi Game 2 Sure FAILED to survive on the lottery market after several investments were spent on the digital project by the National Lottery Authority(NLA).

2. In 2019-2020, the National Lottery Authority(NLA) resurrected the digital operations of 5/90 original lottery especially during the era of the lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NLA through TekStart Afrika Limited started the digital 5/90 lottery product through a Short Code of *890#. However, due to Infrastructural challenges, the *890# online lottery platform FAILED to deliver to the expectations of the National Lottery Authority(NLA), and as such, the NLA subsequently SUSPENDED the operations of the *890# digital 5/90 Lotto.

3. In 2019, KGL Technology Limited through a timely intervention by the National Lottery Authority(NLA) came on board to support NLA in the operations of its 5/90 Digital Lottery products through Public-Private Partnership without any financial cost to the NLA.

4. To start with the partnership, KGL paid Ten Million Ghana Cedis to the NLA as a penalty fees for test-running and piloting of the *959# Short Code.

5. In May, 2019, KGL submitted a Business Proposal with detailed strategies on the operations of 5/90 online Lottery. After six months of correspondence and assessment, the Board of NLA under the chairmanship of Togbe Francis Nyonyo and Director-General, Kofi Osei Ameyaw finally granted a Provisional License to KGL Technology Limited to officially and legally operate 5/90 Original Lottery products on behalf of the NLA via the Short Code of *959# for two years.

6. A Provisional License was given to KGL because NLA wasn’t sure if the digital lottery project would be a successful one considering the fact that the National Lottery Authority(NLA) has already FAILED Twice in attempts to operationalized the digital 5/90 lottery products.

7. It is important to state that, since 2019 up-to-date, the National Lottery Authority(NLA) has made ZERO investments in the I. T. Infrastructure used for the management and operations of the *959# digital lottery platform.

8. After the expiration of the Provisional License, the National Lottery Authority(NLA) under the chairmanship of Togbe Francis Nyonyo, and Director-General Samuel Kwabena Awuku issued a 10-year partnership agreement with the KGL Technology Limited to continue the operations and management of the digital 5/90 lottery products since the company has successfully satisfied all the technical and financial conditions of the Authority.

9. So far so good, KGL Technology Limited has satisfactorily FULFILLED all of its Financial obligations to the National Lottery Authority(NLA) per the terms and conditions of its contract.

10. It is therefore, the sole responsibility of the National Lottery Authority(NLA) led by Mr. Samuel Kwabena Awuku to properly account for the utilization of the financial resources paid by KGL Technology Limited to the Authority.

11. KGL is NOT responsible for any ROT at the National Lottery Authority(NLA).

12. KGL Technology has NOT engaged in any illegal activity at the NLA to undermine its integrity and credibility since their license was issued to them in 2019.

13. Apart from the NLA, KGL is equally under the regulations of National Communications Authority(NCA), Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA), and the Bank of Ghana.

14. It is 100% factual that NLA benefits from the operations of KGL more than any company duly licensed by the National Lottery Authority(NLA) from 2019 up-to date.