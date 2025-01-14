KhaleedTheFirst Graduates from Baze University, Ready to Conquer the Music World

Khalid Chibuikem Suleiman, known by his stage name KhaleedTheFirst, is a remarkable 23-year-old Nigerian-British singer who is making waves in the music industry. Born in London United Kingdom, KhaleedTheFirst has always had a passion for music, which he pursued alongside his academic endeavors. His journey is a testament to his dedication and talent, both as a scholar and an artist.

KhaleedTheFirst recently graduated from Baze University in Abuja, where he earned a degree in International Relations and Diplomacy as part of the class of 2024. This academic achievement is a significant milestone in his life, reflecting his commitment to understanding global affairs and contributing to diplomatic efforts. His education has provided him with a broad perspective on international issues, which he often incorporates into his music, adding depth and meaning to his lyrics.

KhaleedTheFirst is known for his unique blend of contemporary sounds and traditional Nigerian rhythms, creating a distinctive style. His thought-provoking lyrics address social and political issues. His debut album, “Sabogidda Ora,” is highly anticipated, with the lead single “Character” dropping on March 7th. This album marks a significant milestone in his career.