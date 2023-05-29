Khaleej Times in Dubai features CEO of Modern Floors

Khaleej Times article “Modern Floors Expands Presence as Basil David Anthony Takes Dubai by Storm” published on 29th May 2023 by the middle east biggest news platform features Modern Floors CEO Basil David Anthony.

MODERN FLOORS®️ is a UK trademarked flooring brand which wholesales & retails the Best Quality Affordable Artificial Carpet Grass , AstroTurf , Vinyl(PVC/SPC) Tiles(LVT) , Carpet Tiles , Adhesives and other indoor and outdoor flooring products used for both Residential & Commercial spaces.

With over 5 years’ experience in the flooring industry, an Amazon approved brand distribution and physical & online distribution across more than 10 countries in Africa, Europe, Asia & North America, MODERN FLOORS® products are top rated worldwide.

The company was founded in 2017 by Basil David Anthony a Ghanaian-British seasoned entrepreneur & philanthropist in his home at Batsonaa, Spintex Road, Ghana and from March 2021 to April 2022 within a 13 month period opened 4 showrooms for the flooring brand across the capital city of Accra, Ghana

MODERN FLOORS® in December 2022 launched its first Location outside the shores of Ghana in Middle East, Asia. The new location is strategically situated within the busiest building construction material and home decor hub in the United Arab Emirates luxurious commercial city of Dubai.

