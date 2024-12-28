Kharis Haven Is H.E.R. Haven Donates To Children, Women On Christmas Day

Source: James Kweku Baako | Adriel Nii Odai

To help put smiles on the faces of the less fortunate, this Christmas, Kharis Haven Is H.E.R. Haven, a foundation dedicated to Health, Education, and Restoration has donated essential care items to mothers and children on admission at the Achimota Hospital and Amomorley Community Clinic Centre in the Greater Accra Region.

Over 85 mothers of newlyborn babies and toddlers were gifted with bags containing essential care items like diapers, baby clothing, washing detergent, and toiletries. It was joyous to see the mothers receive the packages with smiles.

Kharis Haven – H.E.R. Haven co-founder, Mrs. Jessie-Emma Boaitey Ampratwum, noted that the NGO’s main purpose is to help make life better for women and children through such support. She promised that Kharis Haven Is H.E.R. Haven, will continue supporting or empowering women in Ghana emotionally, physically, and spiritually to overcome challenges while caring for their children.

She noted that the organization has offered life-changing support to some of the most vulnerable members of society.

She hailed her co-founder, Ransford Ampratwum, for his compassion and support in bringing the NGO to its present level of supporting the marginalized in society.

Mrs. Jessie-Emma Boaitey Ampratwum disclosed that Kharis Haven Is H.E.R. Haven’s mission is both ambitious and profoundly human poised to equip mothers with the tools and confidence they need to care for their families and motherhood, from skill-building workshops to safe lodging and education to enable them to overcome challenges that they face in life.

The Female, Maternity, and Pediatric wards at the Achimota Hospital were among the first to receive the foundation’s care packages.

Lawrencia Aryee, a senior pediatric nurse, expressed gratitude to the NGO for its timely intervention, highlighting how these donations alleviate the burdens on mothers who often struggle to meet their children’s basic needs.

The hospital administrator, Fredrick Ayivoore, echoed Lawrencia Aryee’s sentiments and praised the foundation’s efforts while calling for sustained support from the government, corporate institutions and non-governmental organizations to address the ongoing challenges confronting vulnerable women and children.

At the Amomorley Community Clinic, the foundation was met with heartfelt appreciation. Administrator Vera Abedu-Peprah and maternity nurse Elizabeth Deh described the donations as transformative, noting how such initiatives uplift struggling families and inspire hope. One mother tearfully shared, “This gift feels like a lifeline – it reminds me that I’m not alone in this journey.”

While their immediate aid is impactful, the work of Kharis Haven Is H.E.R. Haven goes far deeper. Mrs. Jessie-Emma Boaitey Ampratwum emphasized that the foundation’s initiatives aim to nurture resilience and independence in the women they serve. Through workshops and educational programs, they equip mothers with the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions about their health and well-being, creating a ripple effect that strengthens entire communities.

The co-founders of Kharis Haven Is H.E.R. Haven, reiterated their pledge to helping to bring the vision of forming the organization into reality.

“Our vision is to restore hope to mothers so they can, in turn, restore hope to their families. This isn’t just about providing care – it’s about ensuring that women can thrive as strong, capable pillars in their homes and society.”

Mrs. Jessie-Emma Boaitey Ampratwum revealed that Kharis Haven Is H.E.R. Haven is a divine assignment to reduce the burden on suffering mothers. She appealed to all well-meaning Ghanaians to exhibit compassion, dedication, and practical support to make the lives of the vulnerable more bearable.

She prayed the NGO would grow from glory to glory and continue to support health institutions like the Achimota, and Amomorley Community Clinic, among others. She, therefore, pleaded with kind individuals, corporations, and organizations to support Kharis Haven Is H.E.R. Haven.

She expressed that a happy mother grooms a happy child and asked Ghanaians to work together to reduce burdens on mothers so they can thrive and raise wholesome children. Taking good care of children is an investment, she said.

“Together, we can ensure that no mother or child is left behind in their journey toward a better life,” Mrs. Jessie-Emma Boaitey Ampratwum indicated.

Kharis Haven Is H.E.R. Haven captures this message on its website: “We are dedicated to supporting women through one of the most profound experiences of their lives—motherhood. H.E.R. stands for Health, Education, and Restoration, which embodies our holistic approach to maternal care. Our organization is committed to creating a safe and compassionate environment where women can receive the care and support they need before, during, and after childbirth.”