KIA launches self-service check-in for seamless facilitation  

International passengers travelling through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have the option of accessing the self-service kiosks at ‘Terminal 3’ for a swift check-in process.

The self-service is part of efforts by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to ensure seamless facilitation through the KIA.

A statement issued by the Airport Company, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, said the British Airways, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and Turkish Airlines had been enrolled onto the system.

Ground Handling Agents and GACL Customer Service Staff are on hand to offer help to passengers requiring assistance.

The self-service check-in kiosks are Do-It-Yourself systems that allow passengers to perform processes that would normally be performed at a check-in counter.

“These processes include the printing of boarding passes and the verification of passengers identification,” the statement said.

The service allows customers to check-in at their convenience, receive their boarding pass, choose seats on board, and bag drop-off.

“While this is largely dependent on the Airline check-in timeline, this system speeds up the check-in process and provides passengers with greater flexibility and control over their journeys.”

The Kiosks offered multiple language options, catering to diverse passenger needs, the statement said.

“A key benefit is that it eliminates long queues thus speeding up the departure process.”

“The system is user-friendly, making it easy for passengers to navigate.”

The system enabled Airlines to efficiently manage Staff Resources, especially during peak travel periods.

The GACL had, over the years, made deliberate investments in customer experience initiatives for memorable traveling experiences.

These investments have culminated in the recognitions conferred on the KIA, with the recent Level 1 Accreditation by Airports Council International.

The activation of the self-service check-in kiosks, coupled with the reintroduction of government’s waiver on the pre-arrival visa regime in Ghana from December 1, 2023 to January 15, 2024, will enable swift processing time and excellent customer experiences at KIA.

“The GACL will continue to provide world-class facilities and services in line with its Mission Statement, and will harness efforts and resources to make the passengers journey at KIA a pleasant and memorable one,” the statement said.