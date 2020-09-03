A cross section of fashion designers in parts of Accra have expressed their hope for transformation of business after the re-opening of the Kotoka International Airport.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some fashion houses in East Legon revealed that they were expectant that the re-opening would have a positive impact on their business.

Mrs Denisse Bosman, of Demak Afrique told the GNA that majority of her customers lived abroad and the reopening would help increase sales.

“I have customers who order for specific clothing line and also have store outlet overseas, the closure of the airport because of COVID-19 had a negative effect on our business, but now we are grateful that it is being re-opened,” she said.

Mrs Bosman added that the design outline included; those for women, men, and children and also made beads and it accessories.

Mr Eric Kofi Oduro of Erico’s fashion told the GNA that he had customers who patronised the design products in bulk to sell outside Ghana and the closure of the airports and borders affected the business.

He said the reopening of the airport would bring back many of his customers; “life under the new normal is gradually warming back into active business”.

Mr Oduro said the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions by the government had brought a rise in business as compared to few months ago.

Madam Rose Wreko, Roselle fashion said she had employed designers and only travelled to deliver to her customers in United Kingdom, but the temporal closure restricted the business.

She said quite a number her customers also resided in Ghana and designed both men and women wear such as caftan, shirts and trousers, kaba and slit and wedding gowns.

She said business was down, but was hopeful that the easing of restrictions and reopening of airport would put business on track again.

Madam Abena Dufie, God is Able fashion said business was slow, but was hopeful since people had begun going to church, weddings and other social gatherings there would be upward adjustment of sales.

She said all the safety protocols were been followed at her shop and urged customers to visit.