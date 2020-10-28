A Kia Rhino truck from Kpandai in the Oti Region has plunged into River Oti at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality.

The truck loaded with more than 6,000 tubers of yam was travelling from Kpandai to Accra at the time of the accident.

Witnesses said the truck in an attempt to exit the pontoon at the Dambai side of the river accidentally fell into the River.

They said the driver and mates were saved. Corporal Zakaria Asharift of the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency and said there was no casualty.

He said to pull the truck, the divers must first offload the yam from the vehicle.

He said the Police would investigate the cause of the accident.