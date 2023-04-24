Kiaani to perform live on Night of the Stars Boxing Show at Idrowhyt

One of Ghana’s rising musicians, Kiaani will be among the performing guests at the Idrowhyt Events Centre on Sunday April 30th for the Night of the Stars International Boxing Bill.

The programme will feature the WBO Africa Featherweight Championship between two Ghanaians, John Abaja Laryea also known as ‘the Expensive Boxer’ and Solomon Martey.

Laryea is managed by Sammy Anim Addo of Bronx Boxing Promotions who has promised to get his boxer into the international mix.

Box Office Sports poster boy, Alfred Lamptey aka ‘Show Time’ of the Black Panthers Gym who just returned from South Africa with his trainer, Coach Eben Killer Adjei will face Nathan Kalololo, a Namibian, while rising star, National Bantamweight Champion Michael Decardi Nelson and WBO Africa Super Welterweight Champion, Patrick Allotey take on Nigerians, Lukman Akinolugbade and Suleiman Jafaru respectively.

Daniel Salasi Gorsh will defend his National Super Bantamweight Title against Michael Tagoe of the Seconds Out Gym. .

The fight of the night will be the clash of the Chorkor boxers as Wisdom trained Emmanuel Quaye of Cabic Promotions face Jacob Tetteh Laryea representing the Bronx Boxing Gym. This is a fight for coaches Ofori Asare and Carl Lokko to test their boxers.

The Night of Stars is organised by Cabic Promotions and Management Syndicate, Bronx Boxing Promotions and Box Office Sports Promotions who have partnered for quality production.

The sponsors are Ashfoam, Burma Camp Pharmacy, Asamoah Gyan Foundation, Paradise Pac Mineral Water, Travel Matters, The Basement, Champion Dishes, Idrowhyt Events Centre at Dansoman, Gold Star Consult and EL’s.

The media partners are GTV, TV3, Daily Guide, Grahpic Sports, Ghanaian Times, Dornu’s Corner, Boxinghana.com, Africansportsmonthly.com, ultimatesportsghana.com, Asaaseaban.com, newsghana.com.gh, amaghanaonline.com and Ghana Boxing News.