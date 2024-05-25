KIC and Mastercard Foundation Announce 2024 AgriTech Challenge Pro Winners

Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) and the Mastercard Foundation have announced the winners of the 2024 AgriTech Challenge Pro, emphasizing their commitment to developing the next generation of young Ghanaian entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector with essential job readiness skills for fulfilling and dignified work opportunities.

The winners were unveiled following a successful pitch competition in Accra, where 35 teams presented their business ideas to a panel of judges. In the end, 24 teams received seed funding to scale up and grow their innovative businesses.

This year’s participating universities included the University of Ghana (UG), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast (UCC), Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU), Takoradi Technical University (TTU), Ho Technical University (HTU), Koforidua Technical University (KTU), University for Development Studies (UDS), SD Dombo University of Business & Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS), and University of Energy and Natural Resource (UENR).

The AgriTech Pro teams showcased business ideas ranging from product and service delivery for sustainable production to technological applications, value addition, and eco-friendly packaging. These young entrepreneurs are contributing to environmental responsibility and reducing the impact of agricultural activities on the environment.

The prize packages ranged from $10,000 to $35,000.

Teams awarded $10,000 each included:

Aretha Forson (Takoradi Technical University)

Bunny Bites (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology)

Cas-Tech (Takoradi Technical University)

DeliMush (University for Development Studies)

Ghana Fert (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology)

GreenHeart SE (Koforidua Technical University)

Healthy Farmer (University for Development Studies)

PaCo Paper (Koforidua Technical University)

Rabitton (University of Cape Coast)

Rijona Biochemicals (University for Development Studies)

Teams awarded $15,000 each were:

Agro KiniSols (Bolgatanga Technical University)

FreshLine Post-Harvest Solutions (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology)

Teams awarded $20,000 each included:

DEECOM Nutrifoods (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology)

Hullsnovation (University for Development Studies)

Sunray (University for Business and Integrated Development Studies)

Tekcycle (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology)

FEEP Fibertech (University of Energy and Natural Resources)

Harvest Ease Innovations (University of Energy and Natural Resources)

Teams awarded $30,000 each were:

3 Farmate Robotics (University of Ghana)

Green Husk Innovations (University for Development Studies)

Sunify Solardry Technology (University for Development Studies)

Teams awarded $35,000 each included:

McHan Cosmetics (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology)

YARP Foods (University of Energy and Natural Resources)

Speaking at the event, Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, Executive Director of Kosmos Innovation Center, highlighted the importance of the competition in nurturing young entrepreneurs within the agricultural ecosystem. “Since its inception, the KIC AgriTech Challenge Pro has played a major role in shaping the mindset of young people about agriculture. Every year, we focus on building viable businesses that have the potential to create economic empowerment for young people. KIC also provides the requisite training, tools, network, and resources to help these businesses thrive and grow,” said Gyan-Kesse.

Mr. Gottfried Odamtten-Sowah, Head of Entrepreneurship at the Mastercard Foundation, emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation in building the next generation of agricultural sector leaders. “We believe in supporting young people to find dignified and fulfilling work by nurturing innovation, fostering entrepreneurship, and providing opportunities for skill development,” he added.