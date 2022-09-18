Kickboxing: Gerald Dah eyes SWAG Award after beating Asira Faidaeng of Malaysia

Gerald Dah of Ghana gained a points victory over Asira Faidaeng of Malaysia in a Muay Thai Malaysia 75 kg championship last Friday 16/09/2022 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Gerald Dah who had been campaigning as a kickboxers over 20 years, and engaged in many battles said he deserves to be honoured by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana SWAG.

He said one award that he really wants before quitting sports or retiring is the SWAG Award.

He expressed that all the top fighters who he started with have won and now it is his turn, appealing to the SWAG to be fair in promoting all sports in Ghana , especially some of them who try their best to move to the international platform to win handsomely.

Some of his colleagues are Nii Dzata 1 aka Joe Mingle, Alhassan Okine and Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai. They have all won the prestigious SWAG Award.