Kiddy Love Montessori Kicks off As Parents Applaud Management

The management of the newly established preschool, Kiddy Love Montessori Learning Centre has been applauded by parents for excellent facilities and set up.

Mr. Kennedy Manu, a parent in an interview hinted that, indeed the school is one of the best in Ablekuma West and its vicinity.

” I did a thorough investigation on the various preschools in Dansoman before finally settling on Kiddy Love Montessori. the school is one of the best schools I have ever seen.

I am particularly impressed with their set up, curriculum, quality of their teaching staff and the level of engagement experienced with the management. Their standard is comparable to what I have experience overseas”.

He confirmed that the school operates a hybrid system i.e Montessori, other international curriculums and a touch of local content.

According to the Management of the school, those curriculums will help focus on the total development and well-being of the kids and prepare them to be confident for the next level in their academic ladder.