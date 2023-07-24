Kiddy Love Montessorri Learning Centre set to open in Dansoman

Kiddy Love Montessori Learning Centre “where kids come first” A breath of fresh air for modern and progressive kids’ education Dansoman and its neighboring suburbs are set to witness a world-class hybrid School as the owners prepare to commission the school in September 2023.

Kiddy Love lives Montessori by the tagline “where kids come first” and respects the rights of the child and parents ensuring their total well-being not just their academic accomplishments.

According to sources, Kiddy Love Montessori operates a hybrid system that includes Montessori and other international curricula.

The curriculum focuses on the total development and well-being of the kids and prepares them to be healthy and confident for the next level in their academic ladder.

Kiddy Love Montessori is a preschool for children from ages one (1) to five (5) years.

They maintain a very natural setup with child-friendly facilities which are perfect and safe for the child’s development.

Being fully mindful of the need to protect the environment and to ensure a consistent energy supply, Kiddy Love Montessori is mainly powered by a solar system.

Kiddy Love Montessori provides a well-balanced diet that includes fruits and vegetables for the kids.

Adequate arrangements are in place to provide options for various after-school programs and extended hours for working parents.

Residents of Dansoman and beyond have embraced the initiative and have started enrolling their wards as the owners prepare to officially commission Kiddy Love Montessori.