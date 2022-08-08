KiDi and Black Sherif win big at GMA France

The maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards (GMA) France witnessed a celebration of Ghanaian music in Toulouse, France with KiDi and Black Sherif among the big winners.

KiDi continued his dominance in the year under review, having won the Artiste of the Year, edging the likes of Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Fameye, Diana Hamilton, and Black Sherif, who were nominated in that category.

KiDi, who earlier this year bagged the Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music and 3Music Awards, also won Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, Afro Pop Artiste of the Year and Album of the Year at this year’s GMA France.

Black Sherif, who has been making waves in the local and international music space, also bagged three awards on the night, including Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year and New Artiste of the Year.

Diana Hamilton won the Gospel Artiste of the Year while Piesie Esther’s “Wobedi Adanse” single won the Gospel Song of the Year.

In summary, various artistes received honours in 27 categories, including Group of the Year, Record of the Year, Male and Female Vocalists of the Year, International Collaboration of the Year, among others.

The GMA awards scheme seeks to highlight and celebrate top artistes both at home and international, while growing Ghanaian music in Francophone countries.

The awards gala was graced by Ghana’s Ambassador to France, Madam Anna Bossman, and the Ghanaian Community in France and its neighboring countries, who witnessed the glamorous ceremony.

Full lists of winners below:

Artiste of the Year – KiDi

Gospel Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Gospel Song of the Year – Piesie Esther (Wobedi Adanseɛ)

Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year - Black Sherif

Hiplife Song of the Year – Black Sherif

Hiphop Song of the Year – Amerado ft Black Sheriff (Abotre)

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – KiDi

New Artiste of the Year – Black Sherif

Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata (Thy Grace)

Highlife Song of the Year – Kuami Eugene (Tina fie)

Highlife Artiste of the Year – Kuami Eugene

Record of the Year – Minister O.J – Meduru

Male Vocalist of the Year – Kwaisey Pee (Amazing God)

Female Vocalist of the Year – Celestine Donkor (Only you)

Most Popular Song of the Year - KiDi (Touch it)

Rapper of the Year – Amerado (Abotre)

Afro pop Song of the Year – Sefa ft Mr Drew (E choke)

Afro pop Artiste of the Year – KiDi

Best Collaboration of the Year – Wendy Shay ft Shay Gang

Album of the year – KiDi (The Golden Boy)

EP of the Year – Amerado (Patience)

Producer of the Year – Liquid Beatz

Video of the Year – Coming Home

International Collaboration – Yaw Tog ft Stormzy X Kwesi Arthur

Unsung Artiste of the Year – King Maaga

Group of the Year – Dope Nation

Videos loading, Come back in a few mins