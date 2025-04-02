KiDi Announces Third Studio Album Following TGMA Success

Ghanaian artist KiDi, a two-time Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Album of the Year winner, has revealed plans to release his third studio album, Where Do We Go From Here, later this year.

The Lynx Entertainment act made the announcement during an interview with UK-based radio station CAPITAL XTRA, sparking widespread anticipation among fans.

Known for hit projects like Sugar, Golden Boy, and Blue EP, KiDi described the upcoming album as a blend of “amazing features” and “amazing records,” though specifics about collaborators and tracks remain undisclosed. His recent single Lomo Lomo, featuring Black Sheriff and previewed as part of the album, continues to dominate regional charts.

Fans have rallied online under the hashtag #WhereDoWeGoFromHere, sharing expectations and reminiscing about past releases. KiDi emphasized his team’s dedication to delivering a polished final product, crediting producers and collaborators for their roles in the project. While an exact release date remains unconfirmed, industry observers predict the album could reinforce his standing as a leading figure in African music.

KiDi’s previous TGMA wins, earned for Golden Boy (2021) and Sugar (2022), set high expectations for his latest work. The announcement has further solidified his reputation as an artist committed to evolving his sound while maintaining a connection with his fanbase.