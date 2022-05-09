Kidi bags five awards at VGMA 23

After winning 3Music’s Artiste of the Year award earlier in the year, Kidi has been adjudged Artiste of the Year at the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The “Touch it” hitmaker beat off competition from King Promise, Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Kuami Eugene, and Black Sherif to win the topmost award on Ghana’s biggest musical night.

Kidi also won four awards on the night, including Most Popular Song of the Year, Album/EP of the Year (Golden Boy), Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, and Best Afropop/Afrobeats Artiste of the Year.

Black Sherif, who has had a tremendous start to his music career, won the Best New Artiste of the Year and the Best Hiphop Song of the Year with his “Second Sermon” groundbreaking single.

Stonebwoy who was making a return to the awards scheme after a two-year absence, grabbed the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Music for Good and the Vodafone Green Award.

The Best Highlife Artiste of the Year award went to Akwaboah, while the Highlife Song of the Year award was won by Kofi Kinaata (Thy Grace).

Joe Mettle who won the 2017 VGMA Artiste of the Year, was adjudged the Best Gospel Artiste at this year’s awards ceremony, while Ohemaa Mercy’s “Ote Me Mu” won the Best Gospel Song of the Year.

The two-day awards gala witnessed some historic musical performances from Stonebwoy, Kidi, Mr Drew, Sefa, Camidoh, Amerado, Black Sherif, Wendy Shay, Obrafour, D Black, Samini, Kelvynboy, among many others.

Full list of award winners:

Most Popular Song of the Year – Kidi

Album/EP of the Year – Kidi (Golden Boy)

Best Afropop/Afrobeats Artiste of the Year -Kidi

Best New Artiste – Black Sherif

Best Hiphop Song of the Year – Black Sherif (Second Sermon)

Record of the Year – Amaarae ft Molly

Best Afrobeat Song – Sefa (E Choke)

Best Highlife Song – Kofi Kinaata (Thy Grace)

Best International Collaboration – Gyakie (Forever Remix) ft Omah Lay

Best Hiplife Song – Okyeame Kwame (Yeeko)

Best Rap Performance – Lyrical Joe

Best Collaboration of the Year – D Black (Enjoyment Minister)

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Kidi (Touch It)

Vodafone Green Award – Stonebwoy

Music for Good – Stonebwoy

Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) – Nii Tettey Tetteh

Instrumentalist of the Year – Joshua Moszi

Male Vocal Performance of the Year – Amazing God by Kwaisey Pee

Female Vocal Performance of the Year – Where You Are by Niella

Songwriter of the Year – Praise by Fameye

Best Video of the Year – Nyinya by Bosom PYung

Producer of the Year – MOGBeatz

African Artist of the Year – WizKid

Lifetime Achievement Award – Agya Koo Nimoh

Unsung Artiste of the Year – Gambo