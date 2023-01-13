Kidi, Black Sherif to perform at SummerJam festival 2023 in Germany

Two of Ghana’s award-winning artistes Kidi and Black Sherif are set to perfume at the 36th SummerJam Festival 2023 in Cologne, Germany.

The festival, which is scheduled to commence from Friday, June 30, 2023, to Sunday, July 2, 2023, would have international artistes come together to perform and thrill fans across the world.

Kidi and Black Sherif would perform alongside notable artiste like Trettmann, Tarrus Riley, Alborosie, Jan Delay, Soja, kabaka Pyramid, Nina Chuba, KY-Mani Marley, Hiltop Hoods, Groundanation, Yaksta Moritimer among others.

However, Kidi and Black Sherif have been making great lyrical music tunes portraying Africa, especially Ghana to the world.

The motto slated for the festival is “The Spirit of Peace”.

The event is aimed at bringing different people with different culture to promote peace and unity across the globe.

The festival for almost four decades has selected a mix of genre music such as Reggae, Dancehall, Hip Hop and World music to be performed at the event.

SummerJam is a European reggae festival which takes places annually in July at the Fühlinger lake located in Cologne, Germany.

The event usually attracts an audience of between 25,000 and 30,000 people. Two stages and two tents are located on an island, with the camping area surrounding the lake.

The annual Summerjam festival would bring reggae tunes and Caribbean vibes to Cologne.

It features the most popular acts that hip hop and R&B have to offer in a particular year.