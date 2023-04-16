Kidi breaks silence after rumours on his health

Ghana’s reigning artiste of the year, Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as Kidi has reacted to reports over his health in recent times.

There were reports on various social media platforms that the artiste was down with stroke, after he cancelled his tour to America.

His manager Richie Mensah of Lynx Entertainment then came out to dispel the rumours saying the artiste was indeed not well but was not suffering from stroke.

The “Golden boy” hit maker has finally come out to dispel the news on his social media platforms.

Kidi admitted he was not well, and this compelled him to cancel the tour, but denied claims that he was down with stroke.

“A little under two months ago, I made the painful decision of cancelling my tour to take care of my health that included taking time off social media,” he said.

“Unfortunately, a few bad actors took this as an opportunity to spread false stories that got a lot of you very concerned. While i do not want to give it any more attention, want to categorically address that those stories were false,” he added.

He went ahead to thank his fans for their prayers and immense support during the period.

“I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from family, friends, fans and the brands i work with. You all made me feel incredibly loved in these difficult periods and i can’t appreciate you enough,” he said.