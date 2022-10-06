Kidi cautions the media not to ask him questions about Kuami Eugene

Lynx Entertainment signee Kidi has cautioned the media not to ask him questions about his colleague Kuami Eugene anytime he avails himself for interviews.

Speaking in a one on one interview with Angel Fm’s Ohemaa Woyeje monitored by Attractive Mustapha, on his new EP titled 4Play, the interviewer asked a few questions about his label mate Kuami Eugene.

The “touch it” hitmaker answered a few and also rubbished Kuami Eugene’s statement about the fact that winning artiste of the year does not make one an overall champion.

Kidi’s reply to that statement was that it is Kuami Eugene’s opinion and everyone has their own perspective on issues.

“But whatever it is, since majority have decided that you are artiste of the year then no need digesting it“ he disagreed.

Ohemaa Woyeje attempted to find out from Kidi if Kuami Eugene is still with Lynx Entertainment. The musician responded that he has heard some rumours but he has no idea about Kuami Eugene’s contract at Lynx and whether he has left or not.

When Ohemaa Woyeje pushed further, Kidi cautioned that he does not want to be answering questions on Kuami Eugene when he is being interviewed.

“We are all different people so I don’t want the media to be asking me questions about him”, Kidi retorted.

https://www.facebook.com/ohemaawoyeje.yekeka/videos/414579070842568/

attractivemustapha.com