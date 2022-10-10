Kids Armwrestling Championship in Kumasi attracts massive crowd

A fully packed Archbishop Akwasi Sarpong Hall at the St Louis Senior High School gave Armwrestling enthusiasts a good and quality time at the last regional qualifier for the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship in Kumasi.

A crowd of over 1,000 patrons from neighboring schools and the community filled the venue to catch a glimpse of what organisers describe as the beginning of the youth development programme for the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF).

About 120 children between the ages of 12 and 16 signed up for the challenge to battle for one of the 15 available slots in Ashanti Region to represent the region at the National Championships.

Amidst performances from students and the HD+ Celebrity kids, patrons on the day had an unforgetting experience and excitement that got the Chief Executive Officer of SES HD Plus Ghana, Mr Theodore Asampong and top guests glued to their seat till the last battle.

In the men’s heavyweight division, all three winners were from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Senior High School (SHS). Adams Atidana Oliver won gold while Ofori Appiah Joel and Samuel Owusu won silver and bronze respectively.

The men middleweight category saw Tabiri Maxwell from Kumasi Academy winning gold while Sani Abubakar from Asem Junior High School (JHS) and Roonie Frimpong from Asaego JHS winning silver and bronze with Bernard Nyarko from Asem JHS grabbing the lightweight division gold while Robert Bright Bambil from Werewereso JHS won bronze.

Exciting and grueling battles were witnessed in the female categories where quality talents were identified by the technical team of GAF.

Mariam Abdul Mumin from Asem Islamic won the female lightweight division followed by Felicia Sarbour from KNUST SHS while Sandra Kalibi from New Amakom JHS won bronze.

The heavyweight division had Mary-Ann Abagade from St Louis SHS winning gold while Christiana Kinanyog also from St Louis SHS winning silver with Doris Amankwaa from Serwaa Nyarko SHS grabbing the bronze medal.

Winners took home certificates of participation, cash prizes, HD+ decoders and other goodies from the organisers.

They would join their fellows from Accra and Takoradi on October 29 at a yet to be determined venue for the final event.

The HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship is being powered by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation with support from SES HD Plus Ghana.

The Eastern Region will host the finals of HD+ Kids Armwrestling Challenge on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Methodist Girls Senior High School.

Ghana Armwrestling Federation