

Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi, the Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, has launched the official paraphernalia for the Kits In Tourism (KIT) Ghana, club, in Accra.

The paraphernalia, include; the Kids Tourism Magazine, the Kids Tourism News and the official Kids Tourism “T” shirts.

She said the KIT Ghana club was an educative and entertaining tourism club, established in schools across Ghana and in some African countries to introduce children tourism values.

“The KIT Ghana club does not only expose the younger generation to nature but also helps them to understand the basic fundamentals of wildlife, teach them about how to protect the environment towards sustainable tourism development of natural resources for the present and future generations.”

The Minister said it was important for children to be educated about Ghana’s culture, tourism, cuisines, folklores and different life styles.

“The kids are the future of our industry who will contribute to lives and livelihoods individually and collectively in support of the nation when taught about our tourism and culture.”

Mr Akwesi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), said entrenching the tenets of Ghana’s cultural, traditional and historical heritage in kids was one of the most desirable aspects of the activities of KIT to help young ones know and appreciate unique tourist sites and attractions.

He said the club would help the kids, who were into tourism, become patriotic citizens and tourism ambassadors for the country.

“This will ultimately create a sense of patriotism in the kids as they tend to value the tourism wealth of Ghana.”

Nana Akua Afriyie, Chief Executive Officer, KIT, said the event on the theme, “Patriotism through tourism”, was aimed at encouraging the youth to appreciate, accepts and be proud of the rich tourism, cultural and historical wealth of Ghana and Africa.

He said the Kids Tourism Magazine would be a quarterly publication with insights into the world of tourism, profiles of tourism personalities and stakeholders, traditional rulers and various cultural practices.

Nana Afriyie said the Tourism News would be a monthly publication that would focus in activities of the KIT club, with the “T” shirts being the official attire for members of the club.

Activities of the KIT club include; excursions, classroom activities, seminars, workshops, resource meetings, international exchange programmes, fun fairs and sanitation activities.