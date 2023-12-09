Kiev and U.S Sign agreement to increase military production

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Thursday that Kiev signed a memorandum with the United States to boost Ukraine’s military production.

“There will be more weapons! Ukraine and the U.S. signed the memorandum on joint production and exchange of technical data,” Umerov wrote on Facebook.

The document was signed during the Defense Industries Conference DFNC1: U.S. Edition in Washington, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The memorandum inked by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian Strategic Industries Ministry and the U.S. Department of Defense will contribute to building weapon production capacities in Ukraine for its army needs, the ministry said.

The Defense Industries Conference DFNC1: U.S. Edition, which kicked off on Wednesday, is aimed at supporting the “highest level of cooperation” between defense industry enterprises from Ukraine and the United States.

Ukraine is striving to boost its defense production amid the conflict with Russia