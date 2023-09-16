Kiev anticipates the removal of embargo on Ukraine grains

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said Thursday that it is expecting the European Union (EU) to lift all restrictions on the imports of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products after Friday.

“Such a step would stop violations of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, as well as the principles and norms of the EU single market,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry welcomed Bulgaria’s decision to resume importing Ukrainian grain and called for other EU member states to follow the example.

In May, the European Commission imposed a ban on grain exports from Ukraine to five European countries, namely Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary. The restrictions are due to expire on Friday.

Earlier this week, officials from Poland and Hungary said their countries plan to extend the embargo on Ukrainian grain imports.