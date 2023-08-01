Kiev is desperate in it’s attacks civilian facilities – Dmitry Peskov

By
Xinhua
-
0
MOSCOW, May 12, 2020 (Xinhua) -- File photo taken on Dec. 19, 2019 shows Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference in Moscow, Russia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, Russian media reported Tuesday. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
MOSCOW, May 12, 2020 (Xinhua) -- File photo taken on Dec. 19, 2019 shows Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference in Moscow, Russia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, Russian media reported Tuesday. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Moscow views Ukrainian attacks on civilian facilities in Russia as “acts of desperation,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov said that Ukraine is attempting to carry out “terrorist attacks” on Russian territory because Kiev is facing military failures.

“The Kiev regime is resorting to terrorist tactics,” Peskov noted.

Peskov noted that Kiev has yet to succeed in the country’s counteroffensive and is currently in a difficult situation.

Peskov called it evident that the multi-billion dollar resources that NATO countries have supplied to Kiev are being spent inefficiently and aimlessly, raising many questions in Western capitals.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here