Kiev is desperate in it’s attacks civilian facilities – Dmitry Peskov

Moscow views Ukrainian attacks on civilian facilities in Russia as “acts of desperation,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov said that Ukraine is attempting to carry out “terrorist attacks” on Russian territory because Kiev is facing military failures.

“The Kiev regime is resorting to terrorist tactics,” Peskov noted.

Peskov noted that Kiev has yet to succeed in the country’s counteroffensive and is currently in a difficult situation.

Peskov called it evident that the multi-billion dollar resources that NATO countries have supplied to Kiev are being spent inefficiently and aimlessly, raising many questions in Western capitals.