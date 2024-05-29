Kiev Permits French Instructors Access to Ukrainian Centers

Oleksandr Syrsky, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said on Monday that he has signed documents allowing French military instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers.

“I welcome France’s initiative to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian military personnel,” Syrsky said in a Telegram post after a meeting via a video link with French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

Syrsky thanked Lecornu for France’s support, as well as military and economic assistance to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian commander also voiced his hope that other countries would join France’s initiative.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he doesn’t rule out sending troops to Ukraine, according to media reports.