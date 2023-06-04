Kigali Business Forum and King Abel Web Partner Up

A Nigerian web and app developer, King Abel Web Server, has today announced its partnership with Kigali Business Forum (KBF), aimed at working with public and private sector organizations across Africa to adopt a combination of English, French, Arabic and Portuguese as their official website languages.

In an online statement released today in Benin-City, Edo State, the CEO of King Abel Web Server, Mr. Abel Obakpolor, said, “We have concluded discussions with Alford Conferences Limited, the owner and organizer of the Kigali Business Forum (KBF), to use the platform of this quarterly continental event to roll out a 48 months campaign to help designated public and private sector organizations in the 54 African countries to embrace multiple languages for their websites.”

Mr. Obakpolor added that, “Our objective for this campaign, expected to be formally unveiled in Kigali, Rwanda, in September 2023, is to use the web to support the speedy economic integration of Africa that has been spearheaded by the Secretariat of Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), based in Accra, Ghana.”

Abel explained that, “We are deploying a website to serve as a portal for the national government ministries, subnational governments, banks and designated industry regulators cross the 54 markets of Africa. Going forward, any African, irrespective of the official business language of his country, should be able to access news, information, and updates about these government agencies and leading companies throughout the continent.”

The CEO of Alford Conferences Limited and Convener of KBF, Mr. Frederick Apeji, said, “What King Abel Web Server brings to the table is a valuable and exciting proposition for government, the business community, the media, and researchers across Africa. We are pleased to incorporate this continental multi-language web initiative into the quarterly KBF.”

Kigali Business Forum is a high profile executive gathering of businessmen and women from across the 54 countries of Africa, designed to be be held on a quarterly basis (March, June, September and December). The inaugural edition comes up in September 2023.