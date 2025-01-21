Kigali to Host 4th Global NCD Alliance Forum, Focusing on Leadership in Disease Prevention

In a historic first for the African continent, Kigali, Rwanda will host the 4th Global NCD Alliance Forum from February 13-15, bringing together 700 delegates from 66 countries.

The Forum will focus on noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) — such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory conditions — which currently account for over 75% of global deaths, with 43 million people dying from these diseases every year.

The event will be co-hosted by the NCD Alliance and the Rwanda NCD Alliance, in collaboration with the Rwanda Ministry of Health and the Rwanda Biomedical Centre. The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust is serving as a strategic partner. The theme for this year’s Forum is “Leadership on NCDs towards 2025 & Beyond,” coinciding with the upcoming Fourth United Nations High-Level Meeting on NCDs scheduled for September 24, 2025.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), will deliver the Opening Ceremony address, accompanied by a series of expert-led plenary sessions and discussions that will focus on various critical aspects of NCDs, including financing, disease prevention, and the state of global programs such as tobacco control, oral health, and obesity management.

The Forum is especially significant as it marks a crucial moment for sub-Saharan Africa, where NCDs have become the leading cause of death, with rising concerns over access to care in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). NCDs are not only more prevalent but also disproportionately affect younger populations in these regions, with more people under 40 dying from NCDs and injuries than from HIV, tuberculosis, and maternal deaths combined.

Among the confirmed keynote speakers are Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar, the founder of Friends of Mewar and Global Ambassador for Breakthrough T1D, and Katie Dain, the CEO of the NCD Alliance. Other notable speakers include Dr. Joseph Mucumbitsi, Chairperson of the Rwanda NCD Alliance, and Dr. Gina Agiostratidou, Program Director at the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Additionally, experts such as Dr. Muhammed Abdulaziz, Head of Disease Control and Prevention at the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), and Dr. Githinji Gitahi, CEO of AMREF Health Africa, will share insights into Africa’s unique challenges and opportunities in tackling NCDs.

The discussions at the Forum are expected to highlight the urgency of addressing NCDs in LMICs, where the impact of these diseases is exacerbated by limited access to healthcare resources. Despite the high global burden of NCDs, these diseases remain vastly underfunded compared to other global health challenges, and addressing this gap will be a key focus for Forum delegates.

The Forum in Kigali offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of NCD care and prevention, fostering collaboration among governments, international organizations, and civil society. With significant attention on leadership and the need for stronger political commitment, the event sets the stage for vital discussions as global health leaders work toward advancing the fight against NCDs in the years to come.