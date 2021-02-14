A Hohoe based social group, has donated educational materials to students of the Gbi-Kodzofe M/A Basic School in the Hohoe Municipality.

The items were exercise books, pens, pencils, sharpeners, erasers and sanitary pads.

Mr Elvis Amegayi, who presented the items on behalf of the Club, said the donation formed part of the Club’s “KCFC Cares” social interventions.

He said it was also to show love for the students towards their education and mark this year’s Valentine’s Day.

Mr Amegayi noted that the School was a deprived one with children walking long distances to School while some of them lacked basic learning materials.

He urged the students to make good use of the items and be serious with their studies.

Mr Christian Adusu-Donkor, Founder of the Club, said the Club would continue to engage in community social responsibility projects and activities as well as promote healthy living and networking for the youth in the Municipality.

Mr Emmanuel Buamah, Assistant Headteacher of the School, noted that the donation would enhance learning of the students.

Miss Etornam Amemado, a form one student on behalf of her colleagues, thanked the Club for the benevolence shown to them.

She said they would take good care of the materials and also take their studies seriously.

The School is, however, in dire need of COVID-19 safety protocol materials, desks and a three-unit classroom block for the Junior High classes.