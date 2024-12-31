Kiles World Foundation and Titans of Africa hold Successful Flag Football Camp in Accra

The one-day flag football clinic, organized by Titans of Africa and Kiles World Foundation, which brought together over 100 young talents aged 6-18 had successfully ended on a good note.

The clinic, held last weekend at the University of Ghana sports stadium and in its fourth year, aims to identify and nurture Ghanaian talent in flag football, which will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

John Lewis, an Atlanta-based fitness and agility trainer, led the sessions, focusing on fitness, speed, and agility training.

According to Lewis, the goal is to find young athletes with the skills, coachability, and athleticism to represent Ghana at the Olympics. With Ghana set to be one of the first countries to debut athletes in flag football at the 2028 Olympics, the stakes are high.

Mohammed Osman Nkosi, President and Co-Founder of Titans of Africa, revealed that his organization provided the young athletes with shoes and kits for the training and developmental camping.

“The clinic is part of a larger initiative to tap into Ghana’s talent pool, with plans to hold similar clinics in all 16 regions of the country”. He said.

As Ghana looks to make its mark on the international flag football scene, initiatives like this clinic are crucial in identifying and developing the country’s next generation of athletes.