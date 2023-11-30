Kill Teedashii set to release his debut single titled “TAKE ME UP”

“Kill Teedashii,” formerly known as The Kid Teedashii, is an up-and-coming Nigerian singer/songwriter who has embarked on a transformative musical journey. With his chosen moniker and a distinct sound he calls “Afro Fusion,” Kill Teedashii draws inspiration from esteemed artists such as Wande Coal, Mr Eazi, Jidena, and Swalee. His musical style blends Afrobeat and contemporary pop, creating a captivating and versatile sonic landscape.

Kill Teedashii perceives his music as a playground, encouraging experimentation and exploration. It serves as a therapeutic medium through which he expresses himself deeply, offering a raw and honestmglimpse into his inner world. Motivated by his personal experiences and emotions, Kill Teedashii’s deliberate decision to rebrand signifies a fresh perspective on pop music.

With an intention to redefine the genre, Kill Teedashii’s music resonates with a wide audience, transcending cultural boundaries. His infectious melodies and heartfelt lyrics invite listeners to engage, dance, and connect with the emotions he pours into his art. In this ever-evolving music industry, Kill Teedashii’s artistic growth and unwavering passion continue to propel him forward, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of his fans.

Through his Afro steeze sound, he demonstrates the power of authenticity

and the universal language of music.