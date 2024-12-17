Killian Komashie Threatens Legal Action Against State Over Protest Arrest

Killian Komashie has announced his intention to sue the state following his arrest during a protest, claiming that his fundamental human rights were violated.

After his release, Komashie described the arrest as “silly” and emphasized that the state had overstepped by jailing him.

“I must file an urgent case against the state for breaching my fundamental human rights. Not only was I arrested, but I was also jailed. I will take legal action. We cannot allow this country to operate like a banana republic,” Komashie said. “The arrest was foolish, and I will file a case against the state.”

The incident occurred during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse and #StopGalamsey protests, which were organized by the Democracy Hub pressure group. The demonstrations were focused on condemning the government’s inadequate response to illegal mining and its negative impact on the environment. These protests, held in September 2024, were marred by police violence, the detention of demonstrators—including minors—and violent confrontations with law enforcement.

On the second day of the protests, nine individuals were arrested for unlawful conduct and later remanded into custody by the Accra Circuit Court. The protests aimed to raise awareness about the environmental degradation caused by illegal mining and to demand stronger government action to protect water bodies from further pollution.