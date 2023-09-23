Kim Jong commended for visiting Russia

The ruling party of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) held a politburo meeting on Wednesday, hailing the visit to Russia by Kim Jong Un, the DPRK’s top leader, as a success with desired results attained, the country’s state news agency reported Friday.

In a report to the political bureau meeting, Kim Song Nam, department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), said the visit by Kim, general secretary of the WPK and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, has “put the DPRK-Russia relations to a new strategic level,” the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The report also presented long-term plans for developing the DPRK-Russia bilateral ties, KCNA said.

The DPRK top leader stressed at the meeting the need to enhance communication between the two countries “to expand and develop cooperation in every field in an all-round way and thus make a substantial contribution to the promotion of the well-being of their peoples,” it added.

According to KCNA, during his visit to Russia from Sept. 12-17, Kim held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the two leaders reached an agreement and consensus on further strengthening strategic and tactical cooperation between the two countries.