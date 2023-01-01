Kim Jong Un Accuses US of Creating ‘Asian Version of NATO’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Sunday that the United States, under the pretext of strengthening cooperation with South Korea and Japan, was creating an “Asian version of NATO.”

“In 2022 the U.S. frequently deployed various nuclear strike means in South Korea at the level of constant deployment, increasing the level of military pressure on the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] to the maximum. And, at the same time, it is pushing forward the realization of triangular cooperation with Japan and South Korea on a full scale while working hard to establish a new military bloc like Asian version of NATO under the signboard of ‘tightening alliance,” Kim Jong Un said in a report on the Workers’ Party of Korea plenary meeting, as quoted by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The North Korean leader also noted the importance of strengthening the self-defense capabilities of Pyongyang amid serious external challenges and the current state of inter-Korean relations.

In addition, Kim Jong Un said that the nuclear forces of North Korea would carry out the “second mission”, not the defensive one, in the event of a threat to the country.

“Stressing the importance of bolstering the nuclear force, the report made clear that our nuclear force considers it as the first mission to deter war and safeguard peace and stability and, however, if it fails to deter, it will carry out the second mission, which will not be for defense,” the report said.

The North Korean leader also ordered the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile system to conduct a quick nuclear retaliatory strike.

He also called the current geopolitical situation a “new Cold War.”

Earlier in the day, the media reported that Kim Jong Un also said that rockets of the new North Korean 600-millimeter multiple-launch rocket systems could carry tactical nuclear weapons, and all of South Korea is within their reach. The North Korean leader also noted the need to increase the number of nuclear warheads at the disposal of the country.