Kimilist’s drops Summer closer ‘Step In’

Mimlife Records rapper, Kimilist returns with ‘Step In’ – his third drop of the year and one of this week’s hottest songs, thanks to some nifty wordplay. ‘Step In’ is available across all major digital streaming platforms here: https://ffm.to/9dvb51e

Produced by Iyke Parker, ‘Step In’ comes off the back of the two’s recent work together, ‘Pressure’. Here, Kimilist takes a step back from Drill, trading his standard street-inspired lyricism for something more-gentle in tone. Nonetheless, he still excels as a clever and entertaining wordsmith, dropping nothing but straight bars right from A-Z – all of which point to him being the life of the party, a fact he alludes to in the hook: “Came with the vibe, got the place popping/Anytime I step in everybody jamming”.

Beyond this, Kimilist’s effortless cool helps keep it all together. It steadily extracts the fun he tries to create, nicely floating over a synth-charged instrumental dominated by a combination of mellow whistles and drum drops. Hinting ‘Step In’ in a video posted on his Twitter days prior, Kimilist shared in a tweet about the new song: “Since y’all wanted to know what I got next… New Music is on the way”

Although not clear if part of his plans for an LP or EP, the new single sure is clear about one thing – Kimilist isn’t done proving himself or his craft, especially with two nominations at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2022.