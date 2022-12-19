Kin Frenzee releases new song titled Boss chick with video shot in UK

By
News Ghana
-
0
Ac Be A Aceb A Df E Cd
Ac Be A Aceb A Df E Cd

Ghanaian versatile musician kin Frenzee has released his song number 8 titled Boss chick.

The hard working musician with some couple of hit songs fled his crew members to the United Kingdom to shoot the video for the song.

According to him, the video was shot in London because of the storyline of the song.

He also added that he does not joke with his music video content because he takes his music career seriously.

Below is the audio and visual of the song

Facebook: kin Frenzee
Instagram: @kin__frenzee
Twitter: @kinfrenzee

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here