Kin Frenzee releases new song titled Boss chick with video shot in UK

Ghanaian versatile musician kin Frenzee has released his song number 8 titled Boss chick.

The hard working musician with some couple of hit songs fled his crew members to the United Kingdom to shoot the video for the song.

According to him, the video was shot in London because of the storyline of the song.

He also added that he does not joke with his music video content because he takes his music career seriously.

Below is the audio and visual of the song

Facebook: kin Frenzee

Instagram: @kin__frenzee

Twitter: @kinfrenzee