Kin Frenzee shoots music video with popular Denmark influencer

Ghanaian versatile Musician Francis Kingsley Prah popularly known as Kin Frenzee over the week shot a music video with popular Denmark influencer Ellen Baby.

The song for the music video is titled Odopa which talks about distance relationships and how people miss their loved ones in the diaspora

Weeks ago, the artiste was billed for several events in Europe where he used the opportunity to shoot some music videos expected to be released next year.

The Odopa song according to him will be released on 28th December, 2022 whiles the music video will be released in January 2023.

The artiste who has 15 songs to his credit said he is making enough efforts to release the full album next year together with the music video to every song.

Check out pictures from the video shoot .

<img src=”https://attractivemustapha.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/21654CE5-96CB-4723-B761-76329AD8A9A9-225×300.jpeg” alt=”” width=”225″ height=”300″ class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-21744″ />