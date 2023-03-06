Kin Frenzee to embark on radio and Tv tour across Ghana

Ghanaian versatile musician Kin Frenzee has begun national radio tour with aims of promoting his two new released songs titled Boss chick and Odopa.

The tour which started in Accra last month saw the musician visiting media stations like Adom FM, Adom TV,

Hitz FM, Neat FM, Rainbow radio, Homebase TV, 4 syte TV among others.

Currently, he is preparing to storm Takoradi after the independence holidays.

In Takoradi, Kin Frenzee is expected to visit major media stations like Sky power fm

Connect fm Good news fm and

Sankofa radio.

In a private chat with him he said m fans should expect more songs and videos of him

“ After the Adopa song I have another song which is called Katrina and another one called pass me your love and lonely ft Castro”