King Ayisoba Gears Up For Ghana Food Festival In USA

Renowned traditional musician and Kind of Kologo music, King Ayisoba is feverishly preparing to entertain patrons at the upcoming Ghana Food Festival in Delaware, United Stats of America in July.

An excited King Ayisoba, who spoke in an interview, stated that he was leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the event is successful.

“It is a show to showcase Ghana and its culture to the international community, so I want to do my best to leave a mark in their minds about Ghana,” Ayisoba stated.

He was optimistic the event would put Ghana on the international map as people enjoy local Ghanaian dishes and indigenous traditional music.

“Our food and music are very unique so we need to use them to tell the good story about Ghana and its people and to help bring tourists down here to see things for themselves.

“I am going to play my part well and I believe, together, other artistes, exhibitors and organizers would team up to make it great,” he pledged, calling on Ghanaians in the Diaspora and in Ghana to participate in such events.

Ghana Food Festival US, an event planned to project Ghanaian culture, boost tourism, create jobs and strengthen international relations, is scheduled to take place at the Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park, 80 Rosa Park Delaware from July 28 to 29, 2023.

Organized by First Page Promotions US in partnership with First Page Foundation Ghana, Ghana Food Festival would bring together Ghanaian restaurants and chop bars in the US and in the country.

The went is sponsored by H&H Beauty Supply and Salon, Grupa Construction Company L;td, KnB Products, Exjuvel Education Centre.

Media partners include Voice of the Nation Radio Atlanta, GTV, GTV Lifestyle, Adom \TV and Adom FM, Phoboko Radio New jersey, Kings Jersey Radio and TV.