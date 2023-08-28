King Ayisoba performs at Chale Wote

Ghanaian traditional musician, King Ayisoba, and his band were in perfect pitch when they mounted the stage and kept the groove going for music and art enthusiasts at the Chale Wote festival.

Song after song, the Kologo Master King got the crowd jamming to his refrain and the sound of his unique voice and instrument at the Black Star Square, Saturday night.

Standing for about 30-minutes, he performed songs, including the well-recognised ‘I Want to See You My Father’ ; ‘Wicked Leaders’ and the latest titled, ‘Tribe’, and other folk music from his repertoire.

‘Tribe’, which features veteran highlife musician, Akosua Agyapong, stresses the importance of teaching children to speak their local languages and learn their culture.

King Ayisoba, speaking to The Ghana News Agency after the show, said he had been on a successful Europe tour, with the new song gaining some traction abroad.

He said he had been on the trip for one and half months, performing with his band in countries, including Amsterdam, Czech republic, France, Germany, and South Korea.

“I went on tour because of the new song. I returned about three weeks ago and I will go on tour again before Christmas, he said.

Aside the visits, he said his next appearance would be at the Batakari Festival, schedule for 20th January, 2024 at Tamale.

King Ayisoba’s performance at the night was preceded by live performances by dancers, djs, and emerging artists, including Nii Amarh Mensah, who mesmerised the guest with his lead guitar and keyboard dexterity.