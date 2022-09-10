King Charles pledges service to the people

Britain’s King Charles III on Friday pledged to follow the example of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in devoting himself to duty.

During a solemn address to the nation, he spoke of his love for his deceased mother and for his wife and children.

Charles became King on Thursday after the death of Queen Elizabeth, aged 96, at her Scottish residence.

King Charles flew from Scotland to London on Friday and delivered his first speech as sovereign.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing,” the King said in the opening moments of his address.

“That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

King Charles called the late Queen an inspiration and example to him, praising her profound personal commitment to serving the people of the United Kingdom and her other realms.

King Charles also spoke of his profound sorrow at losing his mother, saying he felt it “beyond measure”.

The new monarch also praised his “darling wife” Camilla, now Queen Consort, and his eldest son and heir, Prince William and his daughter-in-law Kate, on whom he bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

He expressed his love for his younger son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan, a significant gesture towards a couple whose relationships with the rest of the Royal Family had strained.