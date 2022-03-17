King Faisal/Berekum Chelsea Match-day 21 Rescheduled

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has rescheduled the Ghana Premier League (GPL) match-day 21 fixture between King Faisal and Berekum Chelsea to Wednesday, April 6, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The game, initially billed for Sunday, March 20 has been changed to allow renovation works ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifier between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Confederation of Africa Football (CFA) approved the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to host the World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match between Ghana and Nigeria following an inspection by CAF Licensing Inspector.

According to the GFA, the Stadium would not be accessible for activities from now till Friday, March 25 when Ghana play Nigeria.