King Faisal completes a year deal loan with Ransford Koufie

Ghanaian international, Ransford Koufie is set to return to Premier League giants, King Faisal Soccer Club after contract negotiations with the player’s management.

According to his agents Messrs Albert Agyeman and Gilbert Nii Armah, all documents have been signed by both sides and the deal is completed with the Kumasi-based team.

In an interview with GNA Sports, Mr. Agyeman noted that the well-being of the player is a key priority to management and for that reason, they need to make sure all legal matters related to the contract were amended to ensure both sides are satisfied.

The midfielder is currently rated one of the best Ghana had ever produced in recent times.

The former Black Starlets man featured heavily in Ghana’s team that won silver at the WAFU tournament in Niger, playing a key role in the team’s success.

As a teenager then, he was tagged as a midfield maestro, rocking shoulders with some senior midfielders in the country, as his performance attracted interest from Ghana Premier League clubs.

King Faisal won the race to sign the youngster in the 2019/20 league season on a loan deal and was able to cement his name in the first team, replacing former Kotoko striker, Daniel Nii Adjei.

The player again produced a master-class performance in King Faisal which landed him in talks with Spanish giants, CD Leganes on a season loan.

Koufie joined CD Leganes on a season-long loan deal from Ghanaian Second

Division side Golden Kick Sporting Club with an option for a permanent move in the 2020/21 season.

The 20-year-old central midfielder would bring his experience to the Kumasi-based club as they seek to clinch the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

He joins a King Faisal side that ranks 12th with 17 points on the Premier League table with five wins, two draws, and six defeats.