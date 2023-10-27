King Faisal FC ordered to pay cost of CHF4,000 to GFA

The Court of Arbitration for Sports has dismissed King Faisal FC’s appeal filed against the decision of the Appeals Committee of Ghana Football Association (GFA).

In a decision announced on Friday, October 27, 2023 to both parties, CAS confirmed the decision of the Appeals Committee of the GFA in the case of King Faisal FC vrs Tamale City FC.

According to the CAS decision, the costs of arbitration to be determined and served separately to the Parties by the CAS Court Office shall be borne entirely by Kumasi Faisal FC.

King Faisal FC has already paid a fee of CHF45,000 to CAS at the institution of the case.

The decision also stated that King Faisal FC shall bear its own costs and is ordered to pay to the GFA the total amount of CHF 4,000 (four thousand Swiss Francs) as a contribution towards the GFA’s legal fees and other expenses incurred in connection with the arbitration proceedings.

The GFA was represented at the arbitration proceedings by Naa Ofofoley Nortey (Esq) with support from General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq), while King Faisal FC was represented by Lawyer John Kwame Quayson.

King Faisal are currently playing in the Division One League Zone 2 after suffering relegation after the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League seas