King Faisal versus Dreams FC in MTN FA Cup final

King Faisal and Dreams FC will clash in the final of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup after the two clubs won their semi final matches over the weekend.

Dreams beat Division One League side, Skyy Football Club 2-1 last Saturday at the Abramkese, Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in the Ashanti Region, with goals from Sylvester Simba and Ali Huzaif while Eric Antwi Konadu got Skyy only goal.

King Faisal on Sunday won against Nsoatreman Football Club in a five-goal interesting at the same venue.

Samuel Adom Antwi scored a late goal to make it 3-2 for the Kumasi-based side owned by Alhaji Grusah.

So Dreams and King Faisal will clash in the 2023 MTN FA Cup final, and the winner of the FA Cup will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.