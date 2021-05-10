Samuel Boadu, Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak is elated with their win against King Faisal following their setback

against Dreams FC last week.

Goals from Kwadwo Obeng Junior and Daniel Afriyie ensured that the Phobians secured all the spoils while maintaining the fourth position on the league table with 37 points.

Speaking at a post-match interview, the Coach was full of praises of his players who showed the determination to get back to winning ways.

“It wasn’t an easy game despite the win. King Faisal gave us a tough time but the boys were well psyched to get all three points.

“You see in the game that the boys were poised for the three points and fortunately for us, we won the game,” he said.

He urged the supporters to keep supporting as he continues to make them a formidable side and still holds the ambition of winning the

league but stressed that they will take it match after match.

“We are not competing with anyone and the target is to win every match and we are planning towards every game.

“We are going to approach our next match with a different mentality and I believe we are going to take points from there,” he noted.

Hearts would face off against Bechem United in their week 24 encounter to be played on Wednesday.