Kumasi based King Faisal’s quest to escape relegation received massive boost after beating Techiman Eleven Wonders in a relegation battle at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday.

The win, sunk the visiting team into the relegation zone as the “Insha Allah Boys” moved to 13th position from their previous 16th which they occupied ahead of the match.

They are, however, just two points away from safety and must at least pick a point in their match against Karela at Anyinase on Sunday.

It was an end-to-end action with Techiman City slightly dominating possession in the early stages, but it was King Faisal who created the first decent chance on the fourth minute.

King Faisal took control of the game after the 10th minute with their nimble footed attacker, Baba Yahaya tormenting the defenders of the visitors.

They finally broke the deadlock on the 28th minute when Enock Morrison connected a cross from the left side of attack following a beautiful build up from midfield.

Morrison was not second time lucky two minutes later when his header from close range was pushed to safety by Joseph Baah, goalkeeper of the visitors.

The rest of the first half saw both teams pushing for the next goal which eluded them as King Faisal went into the break with the slim lead.

King Faisal remained purposeful up front when the teams returned from recess and nearly found the back of the net in the 51st minute through Samuel Kusi who made a solo run from midfield, but poor finishing denied him a second goal for the home team.

Coach Prince George Koffie of Techiman City after the 60th minute made two quick substitutions as they raced against time to find the equaliser.

The two changes failed to make any significant impact on the game as King Faisal continued to dominate possession.

With ten minutes to end proceedings, Coach Koffie introduced Kwame Boateng and Mohammed Tetteh Nortey as the visitors pushed for a crucial point, but to no avail as King Faisal ran away with the three maximum points.