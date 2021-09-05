King Fallou shares new spiritual anthem ‘God’s Mail’

Coming off stellar rap releases, ‘Yebe Pie’ and ‘Okukuseku’ earlier this year, Tema native, King Fallou taps into the divine for his latest release, ‘God’s Mail’.

The new song which arrives with a video directed by Sein Faisal wastes no time in drawing viewers into its monochromatic string of visuals. King Fallou is effortless on the bass-rich Chuki Beat production and resounds God’s faithfulness to his many requests in what seems to be an abandoned hall littered with letters. However, he’s not done writing and has his plug – God, on speed dial as there are lots of pending requests.

Like his prior releases, the rapper entertains with his wordplay and fashionable tone, bagging yet another balanced anthem worthy of the airwaves. He also pays homage to one of his finest projects ‘’Y.D.F.M., Vol. 1’’ (Yesu Don’t Forget Me) with the line: ‘’Yesu don’t forget me/Wey you no forget me’’.