King Mohammed Presides Over Laylat Al-Qadr Celebration

According to a Statement by the Ministry of Royal Household, Protocol, and Chancellery, “The Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol, and Chancellery announces that His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, will chair a religious vigil on Thursday evening, Ramadan 26, 1446 of the Hijri calendar, corresponding to March 27, 2025, in commemoration of the blessed Laylat al-Qadr, at the Royal Palace in Rabat.

Due to certain constraints and difficulties related to specific movements and positions following the surgery His Majesty underwent on His left shoulder, the Commander of the Faithful, in accordance with the Almighty’s words “Those who remember Allah while standing, sitting, and lying on their sides,” perform, God willing, the Isha and Tarawih prayers while seated.

The religious vigil will be aired live on radio and television at the time of the Al-Isha prayer.