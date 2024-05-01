King Mohammed VI Commends Global African Heritage Foundation For Promoting African Heritage

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco has showered praises on Global African Heritage Foundation, a Ghanaian based Non-Profit Organisation for their Pan-African initiatives.

On Saturday, 25th November 2023, Global African Heritage Foundation under the auspices of the Moroccan Embassy in Ghana launched a book in Honour of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco. The book which was authored by Mr. Peter Panyin Anaman, entitled “Echoing the voice of Africa”, consists of quotes of King Mohammed VI on African issues.

The book’s first series is an invitation to the African and Non-African citizenries to delve into the priceless treasures of wisdom and inspiring quotes of King Mohammed IV, from the importance of preserving African heritage to the essence of fostering interfaith harmony thus promoting the African values of tolerance, patriotism and Pan – Africanism advocated by His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

In a letter addressed by the Revered King to Mr. Peter Panyin Anaman, Executive Director of the foundation and the author of the book, the King after acknowledging receipts of copy of the book expressed his gratitude to the foundation for their efforts in promoting the African cultural heritage.

“I appreciate your kind words and wish you every success in your untiring efforts to promote and preserve the African cultural heritage’’ stated by the King in the royal letter.

The series of book entitled “Echoing the Voice of Africa”, aim to inspire generations of Africans to value the African heritage, while embracing the timeless wisdom of outstanding African leaders and statesmen.

Under the auspices of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation(AMCI), the foundation will be launching French version of the book in the Kingdom of Morocco during the 25th Anniversary of King Mohammed VI’s accession to the throne of his glorious ancestors.