King Mohammed Vi Receives Morocco National Team

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has received in the Throne Room at the Royal Palace in Rabat the members of the National soccer Team after their brilliant performance in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

This audience reflects the high solicitude of His Majesty the King for young people and the special interest that the Sovereign grants to the sports sector in general and soccer in particular.

It follows the historic and unprecedented achievement made by the National Team, which reached the semi-finals, the first and most resounding success of its kind of Moroccan, Arab and African soccer, during the finals of the global sporting event.

Tens of thousands of Moroccans thronged the capital on Tuesday to welcome home their national football team, the first Arab and African squad ever to reach the semi-final of a World Cup.

The team and their coach Walid Regragui waved from an open-topped bus as they were driven from the airport and around central Rabat, accompanied by dozens of police cars and motorbikes with flashing lights and wailing sirens.

Many supporters, clad in the team’s kits and waving red flags, had waited hours to see their heroes.

During this ceremony, the king decorated the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fawzi Lakjaa, the national team coach, Walid Regragui, and the players who were accompanied by their mothers with royal decorations.

HM the King has also given His High Instructions for the awarding of Royal decorations to the entire technical and medical staff of the national team in recognition of the exceptional work done.

Thereafter, HM the King, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, posed for a souvenir photo with the members of the national team and the mothers of the players present.

On this occasion, the members of the national team presented HM the King with souvenirs as an expression of their gratitude to the Sovereign for His support throughout this world competition.

The reception by HM the King of the players accompanied by their mothers is a tribute to these Moroccan women who have instilled in their children the values of patriotism, sacrifice and national belonging.

It is also an expression of the place that the Sovereign grants to the Moroccan woman as a pillar of the family and society in general.

By ranking 4th in the 2022 World Cup, the Altas Lions achieved a historic performance because it is unprecedented in the annals of football, for a North African, African, Arab and Muslim country.

The Atlas Lions, with their achievements have marked the history of football and have pushed several countries, as well as individuals from diverse fields, to believe in the potential of Morocco and Moroccans.